Tecumseh South Elementary School music teacher shoots for the moon and reaps the rewards

One elementary school's community gathered together Tuesday evening to share in their music teacher's out-of-this-world moment.

Tecumseh South Elementary School music teacher and garden club organizer Rebecca Stevenson applied in September to house a Moon Tree at the school. According to its website, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's project, which started with the Apollo 14 Moon Trees, promotes STEM education and environmental conservation.

"This feels really good," Stevenson said. "I can't actually quite process all of it right now."

Rebecca Stevenson, right, music education teacher at Tecumseh South, helps garden club members plant the sweetgum Moon Tree during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

NASA Moon Tree was in space for about four weeks in 2022

This sweetgum tree was one of five orbiting the moon during the Artemis I Mission in fall 2022. The tree rode in NASA's Orion spacecraft and was in space for about four weeks.

Through NASA’s program, museums, universities, federal agencies and K-12 serving organizations were invited to apply for ownership of a Moon Tree seedling. Four planting cycles will occur — spring 2024, fall 2024, spring 2025 and fall 2025.

Sycamores, sweetgums, Douglas firs, loblolly pines and giant sequoias were the five species of trees to fly around the moon. The first batch of seedlings will ship to almost 50 institutions across the 48 contiguous U.S. states.

The only other Moon Tree in Kansas was planted in 1976 at the Amelia Earhart Museum in Atchison.

Members of the Garden Club at Tecumseh South Elementary School hold a procession of a Moon Tree before planting it in the garden on the school's south lawn Tuesday afternoon.

Applying for a Moon Tree

Stevenson said the support she has felt from the community while teaching at Tecumseh South for the past five years inspired her to apply to get the tree.

"This community invests heavily in its kids," Stevenson said. "I mean, since that's my job, it means the world to me."

Principal Scott Dial said he is glad to have a teacher like Stevenson who's inspired by the community.

"Mrs. Stevenson is an awesome educator and just the perfect person to have in this community," Dial said. "So we're thankful. Her motivation and inspiration to the kids isn't just happening for this Moon Tree. This is how she teaches and so that makes me feel good."

When Stevenson applied, she didn't tell anyone their school was considered for a Moon Tree. She said she didn't want to get anyone's hopes up since she thought they had only a 1% chance of getting a tree.

After waiting over seven months, Stevenson got the email.

"It came at about 9 at night, or at least that's when I checked my stuff for the next day — gotta get ready for the next day," said Stevenson, who said she and her husband, Eric, had already gone to bed. "I was like: 'Eric, Eric, read me this email because I think I just read it, but I'm not sure my brain is working. Tell me that it says what I think it says.'"

Once she confirmed the tree was coming, Stevenson spread the word but didn't expect the amount of support she received Tuesday.

"I was very gratified," Stevenson said. "Like I said, I just love this community. People just show up to support."

Tecumseh South Elementary School principal Scott Dial pours a bucket of water on the recently planted Moon Tree on Tuesday.

Moon Tree will have educational and ecological contributions

As part of Stevenson's application to NASA, she had to outline how the school would use the tree for educational opportunities.

Stevenson said having the tree would open the conversation to all kinds of conversations including what NASA is, the difference between orbiting the moon and landing on the moon and the importance of native plant life.

"To me, it represents — because it is a native plant — it represents the fact that we need to be involved in the nature of what is going around us, kind of like the 'bloom where you are planted idea,'" Stevenson said. "People call Kansas a flyover state, but that is not how I look at this state.

"So for me, a flyover state is a fly-up state, a fly-to-the-moon state."

Stevenson said even the tree planting ceremony on Tuesday was an example of the conversation starting.

Melissa Williamson, mother to three Tecumseh South students, said she and her children came because watching a Moon Tree get planted is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"A moon tree was not anything I ever even knew about," Williamson said. "It's pretty cool, and it's kind of an experience we might not ever get again."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: NASA gifts Topeka's Tecumseh South Elementary School a Moon Tree