New technology, training helps West Metro Fire with positive crash outcomes

LAKEWOOD Colo, (KDVR) — Looking at horrific images of a single-car crash from West Metro Fire, it’s hard to believe the driver walked away unharmed.

Fire officials say that it’s all because of new technology, vehicle safety features and special training that helps with the positive outcomes.

“A lot of times I’ll show up on the scene as a Chief Officer to get an overall view of it and think it’s really bad,” said Travis Hopwood, West Metro Fire Assistant Chief. “We’ll have people out and walking and they are not even in the vehicle anymore.”

Hopwood has seen a lot in his 24 years with the Fire Protection District.

“We see a lot less significant injuries based on the new technology,” said Hopwood.

New technology helped change the outcome of a one-vehicle crash on 44th and Sheridan in Lakeside that occurred around 1 a.m. Friday.

It ended with the driver extricated from the vehicle in less than 15 minutes. Although the damage to the car looks grisly, the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

“Which is pretty amazing considering the speed and the force of the impact,” said Hopewood. “It’s because of crumple zones and multiple airbags in the cab of the vehicle we had a very positive outcome.”

That outcome also has a lot to do with special training including extrication.

“That starts with just hands-on fire activity where we’ll practice at our training center with cars that are donated. Just cutting and working through the vehicle that way,” said Hopwood.

Newly installed specialized computer programs also aid in helping to see where the vehicle can be safely.

“It will tighten your seatbelt and airbag cylinders that we don’t want to cut through if they haven’t deployed because that can cause an explosion,” said Hopwood.

It’s always important to know what’s waiting before you get to the scene.

Hopwood said, “We look at the vehicle before we even get on scene to know what we’re looking at. All of the responders in our agencies and again other agencies in the metro area send all off our responders in the metro area to special classes to work on new vehicles. “

Newer cars tend to be a lot more soundproof inside, so often drivers won’t hear a first responder vehicle until it’s right up on them.

So, newer emergency vehicles will be equipped with a notification system to ensure drivers know an emergency vehicle is in their proximity. West Metro Fire just ordered three new apparatuses that will have that notification technology,

