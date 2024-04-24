Tech Billionaire’s Teen Reported Missing in the Bay Area

The child of billionaire businessman Stewart Butterfield is missing, and authorities believe the teen may have run away to San Francisco’s seedy Tenderloin district.

According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mint Butterfield, 16, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night in Bolinas, a coastal community of roughly 1,500 people. They were reported missing early the next morning by their mother, entrepreneur Caterina Fake.

“Mint has brown/reddish curly hair and their eyebrows are pierced,” Deputy Jose Suarez posted to neighborhood networking site NextDoor. “They were last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants, and black boots. They possibly had a gray suitcase with them. Mint is approximately 5’0” tall and 100 lbs.”

Matt Dorsey, an elected member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, shared the announcement on social media, saying Mint was known to frequent the Tenderloin and could now be there. Mint reportedly has a history of substance abuse.

Butterfield and Fake in 2004 co-founded Flickr, the image-hosting website, and sold it in 2005 to Yahoo for a reported $25 million. The couple divorced in 2008, and Butterfield, 51, went on to co-found Slack, the workplace messaging app, in 2009. The company was sold to Salesforce in July 2021 for $27.7 billion. Fake, 54, later started the now-defunct Hunch.com, an online “taste graph,” and served as the chairwoman of Etsy.

Neither was immediately reachable on Wednesday morning. Anyone with information regarding Mint’s whereabouts is asked to call 415-569-0003.

