Tec Centro Network receives $8 million in state funds. How that impacts Lebanon County.

Tec Centro Workforce Development Network announced an increase in state funds for the organization's bilingual workforce development programs, including the ones in Lebanon County.

On June 14, the network's administrators announced in Lancaster that the Tec Centro Network received $8 million in state funding. In 2022, the network received $5 million in the state budget. The Tec Centro Network has locations in Lebanon, Lancaster and Berks counties, with organizers working to add locations in York and Harrisburg.

This funding is critically important to helping meet the growing demand for workforce development in the Central Pennsylvania region, according to network Executive Director Carlos Graupera.

"The message that we want to convey to everyone who is listening to us is that our marginalized communities and third class cities are on the move," he said. "They want investment. They want to do the hard work...and it's such a pleasure to see philanthropy, the corporate community, public officials and vocational education all come together on a single mission to transform our communities."

Kay Litman, executive director of Tec Centro Lebanon, said state funds the organization receives will be used towards operational and program costs. "We are a non profit, (and) we are 100% driven by those outside funds," she said. "The state funding has been a major supporter in an ability for us to expand our training programs."

Kay Litman, executive director of Tec Centro Lebanon, said the funding will be split between all of the Tec Centro locations. The Lebanon location has already submitted a budget to the network, with funds going to operational and training program costs.

"For Lebanon specifically, it's going to fund the scholarship dollars to train those nurse aids, phlebotomists, medical assistances (and) health care office assistants this fall," she said. "It's going to support ESL classes that we will be offering this fall, and then operationally employment services."

Tec Centro Lebanon is a subdivision of the WEPA Empowerment Center located on 9 S. 9th Street, providing employment services and workforce education to Lebanon County residents. WEPA and Tec Centro Lebanon are nonprofit, and there is no charge to residents for employment services.

"I really see us as almost like people electricians," Litman said. "We connect people to services and resources, and we provide some of those services in house."

Since opening its doors in August 2023 till April 30, 2024, Tec Centro Lebanon has served 195 residents with employment services, 30% of which found job placement within 90 days with the average wage of $17 an hour. Litman said the total of the 30% is $1.488 million in annual wages that is contributing to the local economy.

While Tec Centro is open to all members of the community, 62% of residents participating in the programs have Spanish as their primary language. Since February 2024, the organization has 15 students finishing their ESL classes and 50 residents participating in their English conversational groups.

"We are very aware of the Lebanon community that we are serving, with a large Hispanic and bilingual population," Litman said. "That's why we make sure our services are in English and in Spanish."

Once complete, the allied healthcare training classrooms will provide space for nurse aid, phlebotomy, medical assistants and healthcare office assistant trainings.

The WEPA Empowerment Center held a ceremonial demolition groundbreaking in May that started of construction for its allied health programs under Tec Centro Lebanon. Nurse aid, phlebotomy, medical assistant and healthcare office assistant trainings will all be available for residents once the renovations are complete.

Training programs at the Lebanon location will be conducted through an existing collaboration between Tec Centro Workforce Network and Harrisburg Area Community College, using programs, curriculum and instructors from the community college.

None of the state funding from the Tec Centro Network will be used for renovation costs, according to Litman. Tec Centro Lebanon is expecting more than 50 people participating in those health care classes in the fall.

While there might be fees for future course and certification programs the center may provide, WEPA organizers have said they are not looking to create financial barriers for anyone looking to access the training.

As of April, More than 418 students are on a wait list for Tec Centro classes and training, with the organization saying the total cost to fund that wait list is $974,507. Litman added that wait list still continues to grow.

For the center's new healthcare training courses to start in the fall, the cost per student could range from $3,317 to $8,897. To fund the 84 students on Tec Centro's waitlist in April, the center would need $455,087.

Along with the budgeted state funds, Litman said Tec Centro Lebanon continues to look for grant opportunities and working with local businesses to contribute funding and resources. Since the groundbreaking, Family First Health and the HACC have provided supplies and equipment for the healthcare programs.

"I think that's one of the beauties of the Tec Centro model is it's not about one organization, this is a community effort," Litman said. "Yes, we are part of this bigger network, but we're there in downtown Lebanon for the Lebanon community."

After completing the healthcare construction, Litman said the Tec Centro is planning renovations in the center's basement to offer trades instruction. These courses would include basic skills training in plumbing, electricity and construction.

The Tec Centro Workforce Development Network is already advocating legislators for $15 million in the next state budget. Graupera said the increase is to help with the network's plans to expand their services.

"The increase is because there are communities we want to reach that need our services," he said. "We're hoping that the increase in the state budget would allow us to get to some of the communities in the Lehigh Valley in particular that are asking for workforce services."

Residents looking for more information about WEPA and Tec Centro Lebanon's services can contact organizers at 717-708-3030 or visit the website at wepaempowercenter.org.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth. Douglas Stump is a correspondent for LDN.

