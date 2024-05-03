Tear gas used in peaceful resolution of 6-hour standoff in Fremont

FREMONT ― Fremont Police Department led a multi-agency operation during a barricaded standoff that lasted more than 6 hours Wednesday in the 500 block of South Wood Street.

This Fremont Police Department bodycam photo was taken at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday at the beginning of what became a 6-hour standoff in the 500 block of South Wood Street. The boxy vehicle is the Sandusky County Special Response Team vehicle negotiating with their loudspeaker.

“If you draw the dots, it would be fair to say that this address was a target of a drug investigation by the Fremont Police Department,” Fremont Police Chief Derek Wensinger said.

He confirmed that tear gas was used to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution.

Detectives obtained a search warrant as part of an investigation into what they said was criminal possession of a firearm. The department said it had information that the individual had a gun at his residence.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement arrived at the residence on South Wood Street.

Wensinger said the individual had allegedly made statements that he was coming out shooting at law enforcement and that “Officers had better be ready.”

The Sandusky County Special Response Team was requested and responded to assist in the execution of the search warrant.

Contact was made by telephone and loudspeaker with a 37-year-old male suspect and a 34-year-old woman inside the residence. Around 10:17 p.m., Wensinger said, the two came out of the house and surrendered.

This Fremont Police Department bodycam photo was taken at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the end of what became a 6-hour standoff. The boxy vehicle at 508 S. Wood St. is the Sandusky County Special Response Team vehicle.

The man was taken to the Sandusky County Jail. Wensinger said he has been charged with obstruction of official business, a misdemeanor. Additional charges are expected, he said.

Additional Fremont Police officers were called in during the operation, as well as assisting agencies including the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Special Response Team, Sandusky County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

rlapointe@gannett.com

419-332-2674

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Tear gas used in peaceful resolution of 6-hour standoff in Fremont OH