Tear gas scatters worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque

STORY: Worshippers were performing dawn prayers on the last Friday prayers of Ramadan at al-Aqsa, regarded by Muslims as Islam's third holiest site.

The Israeli police unit said in a statement that thousands of worshippers attended and some started to chant slogans, some of which were provocative.

Others set off fireworks towards policemen and the police moved to disperse the crowd. The statement added that 16 Palestinians were detained outside the compound.

During prayers, hundreds gathered near the Dome of the Rock, chanting in support of Gaza and for the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

While the area is often the scene of clashes between the two faiths, Palestinian worshippers said Israeli authorities have restricted their access to al-Aqsa since the start of Israel's war on Hamas militants in Gaza on October 7.