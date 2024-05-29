Teaneck woman accused of throwing internet router at girl's face

A Teaneck woman was arrested last week on child assault charges after she struck a girl in the face with an internet router, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NorthJersey.com.

Katherine Pastor, 45, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and simple assault from the May 24 incident, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, Teaneck Police responded to Sherwood Avenue Friday for reports of a dispute and found a girl seated in the kitchen bleeding from her face. There was another person present whose name, as well as the victim's, was redacted from the affidavit.

An investigation revealed Pastor and the other person got into an argument that turned physical over Pastor's infidelities, the document stated. After the two were separated, Pastor threw an internet router that struck the girl in the face.

The incident caused a laceration to the victim's nose and right eye, which required a trip to the hospital for stitches, the affidavit stated.

Pastor is scheduled to appear in Bergen County Superior Court Wednesday, June 5.

