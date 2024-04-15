Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial
Lisa Rubin MSNBC Legal Correspondent who was in the courtroom, and Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to what happened on the first day of the trial in Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payments and what to expect as jury selection continues in this trial.