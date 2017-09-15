Team Trump's Plan For America's National Monuments: Shrink Size And Expand Hunting

WASHINGTON —Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed an order Friday to greatly expand hunting, fishing and target shooting at America’s protected national monuments and on other public lands.

The move appears at least partially aimed at appeasing hunting and fishing groups that have grown frustrated with the former Montana congressman as he has prioritized energy development over conservation. It also comes as the public awaits details about which national monuments Zinke has sent to President Donald Trump’s chopping block — and by how much the administration will try to shrink each site.

Along with increasing public access for such activities, Friday’s order aims to “improve wildlife management and conservation” and put “a greater emphasis on recruiting and retaining news sportsmen conservationists,” including children, veterans and minorities, according to the Interior Department. It directs the agency’s bureaus to come up with a plan to open up access on land they manage and “amend national monument management plans to ensure the public’s right to hunt, fish and target shoot.”

Zinke said in a statement that his order is “the latest example of how the Trump Administration is actively moving to support hunting and other forms of outdoor recreation on public lands.”

“Hunting and fishing is a cornerstone of the American tradition and hunters and fishers of America are the backbone of land and wildlife conservation,” he said. “The more people we can get outdoors, the better things will be for our public lands.”

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke waits to take the stage with President Trump for a speech on infrastructure in Washington, D.C., in June. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters) More

Among those who applauded Friday’s announcement was Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.

“Restoring wildlife habitat and expanding opportunities for hunting, fishing, and other outdoor recreation will help increase wildlife populations and connect millions of Americans with our nation’s natural treasures,” O’Mara said in a statement accompanying the agency’s release. “Secretary Zinke’s order demonstrates his commitment to collaborate closely with conservation organizations and state agencies to achieve these critical conservation outcomes.”

O’Mara’s comments are starkly different than two months ago, when he told HuffPost that conservation had taken a clear back seat and that Zinke and the administration were “re-litigating the past instead of talking about the future — on everything.”

“I think the jury is still out,” O’Mara said in July. “I think that we have someone that shares values with sportsmen and is a sportsman himself, but now we need action. Talk’s not enough.”

Land Tawney, president and chief executive of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, a Montana-based nonprofit dedicated to protecting public lands and preserving opportunities for hunting and fishing, said Friday that he supports the intent of Zinke’s order and looks forward to seeing how it is implemented. Tawney was also among those who expressed disappointment with Zinke back in July, saying, “we keep on waiting for the Theodore Roosevelt Zinke to show up.”

Zinke has described himself as an “unapologetic admirer and disciple” of President Theodore Roosevelt. In his order Friday, Zinke wrote that the decision follows “in the footsteps of President Roosevelt’s commitment to conservation stewardship.”