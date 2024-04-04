Team Salty Science | Morning Blend
Team Salty Science - a group of marine biologists - recently rowed across the Atlantic to raise money for marine conservation!
Focus is turning to the looming monthly jobs report after Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't change his tune on rates.
Honda's pickup gets an interior upgrade and a new, more rugged TrailSport trim level for 2024.
Iowa and UConn face off in the Final Four round of March Madness this Friday.
Armon Petrossian and Satish Jayanthi encountered these blockers at WhereScape, the data automation firm. There the pair was responsible for solving data warehousing problems for WhereScape's clients. The result was Coalesce, a San Francisco-based company building a suite of data transformation services, apps and tools.
South Carolina and NC State face off in the Final Four round of March Madness this Friday.
NoSQL database Aerospike today announced that it has raised a $100 million Series E round led by Sumeru Equity Partners. Existing investor Alsop Louie Partners also participated in this round. In 2009, the company started as a key-value store with a focus on the adtech industry; Aerospike has since diversified its offerings quite a bit.
SingleInterface, a SaaS startup offering tools to offline businesses to grow their revenues by leveraging the web, has raised $30 million in its maiden external fundraising round as the Singaporean startup seeks to expand its footprint internationally and improve products to make them more relevant to global brands. While being offline is still prominent for enterprises across major markets, including the U.S., Asia and Europe, businesses have started embracing online marketing strategies to attract more customers and increase their revenues. Nearly 67% of the world's population, or 5.4 billion people, is online, according to the International Telecommunication Union.
The Celtics improved to 60-16.
Many startups are hoping that the gradual opening of an IPO window and the prospect of interest rate cuts later this year will finally encourage VCs to be less stingy with their capital. In Q1, U.S. VC funds raised only $9.3 billion, according to PitchBook data. At this pace, VC fundraising will end 2024 at just above $37 billion, the lowest capital raised since 2013 and a 54% decline from last year.
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
The European Union and the U.S. expect to announce a cooperation on AI at a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Friday, according to a senior commission official who was briefing journalists on background ahead of the confab. The mood music points to growing cooperation between lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic when it comes to devising strategies to respond to challenges and opportunities posed by powerful AI technologies -- in spite of what remains a very skewed commercial picture where U.S. giants like OpenAI continue to dominate developments in cutting-edge AI. The TTC was set up a few years ago, post-Trump, to provide a forum where EU and U.S. lawmakers could meet to discuss transatlantic cooperation on trade and tech policy issues.
Although CDs are generally safe, there are some situations where you could lose money. Learn how to protect your CD principal and interest from loss.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Clifford, 62, is in his second tour with Charlotte.
The betting market took note of the Texans' trade for Stefon Diggs.
RM Sotheby's is selling a 2015 Fiat 500L used by Pope Francis in 2015, and the roughly 800-mile people-mover could sell for up to $100,000.
Using Quantinuum's ion-trap hardware and Microsoft's new qubit-virtualization system, the team was able to run more than 14,000 experiments without a single error. This new system also allowed the team to check the logical qubits and correct any errors it encountered without destroying the logical qubits. This, the two companies say, has now moved the state-of-the-art of quantum computing out of what has typically been dubbed the era of noisy intermediate scale quantum (NISQ) computers.
We continue our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series by looking at three teams - Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons- in the top 10 who have a settled QB situation, but could play a major role in potentially trading with other teams who could be hunting for a rookie QB early. The Athletic's Robert Mays joins Matt Harmon to breakdown how these teams can best leverage their unique situations.
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.