I-TEAM: Multi-year investigation leads to child porn arrest in Preble County

An Eaton man who’s been at the center of a nearly two-year-long investigation has been formally charged with several child pornography charges.

News Center 7′s I-Team is digging into the case and allegations against Ernest Hatmaker.

Ernest Hatmaker, 53, was indicted by a Preble County grand jury this week on five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

Court records indicate the alleged actions happened in June 2022.

As the I-Team reported in August 2022, Hatmaker’s home was raided by investigators from the FBI and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in June 2022.

Hatmaker was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Preble County Jail, where he remains. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

