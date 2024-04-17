Team Jack Foundation gives away 1972 Corvette in sweepstakes
Team Jack Foundation raised $185,000 in sweepstakes to give away a 1972 Corvette
Team Jack Foundation raised $185,000 in sweepstakes to give away a 1972 Corvette
Why spend a ton of money on designer makeup when this affordable formula works just as well?
Spend management startup Ramp has raised another $150 million at a post-money valuation of $7.65 billion, the company confirmed to TechCrunch today. New investor Khosla Ventures and existing backer Founders Fund co-led the raise, which also included participation from new backers Sequoia Capital, Greylock and 8VC. Other existing investors Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, Sands Capital, D1 Capital, Lux Capital, Iconiq Capital, Definition Capital, Contrary Capital also put money into the latest round.
Caleb Williams will walk into an ideal situation. Seriously. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's potential No. 1 wideout could flash plenty of upside. And why not all-world tight end Brock Bowers?
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
Bill Belichick is not owed a coaching job, but the least he could ask for is the support of a guy he helped make richer and more famous.
Say goodbye to car chaos. This handy pouch system gives you space to keep everything in order.
Jury selection is set to resume Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their early season assessment of all thirty MLB teams at the three week mark, as well as discuss the long-awaited debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.
Surprise! It's rubber, and it never feels soggy under your feet.
LinkedIn -- the social platform that targets the working world -- has quietly started testing another way to boost its revenues, this time with a new service for small and medium businesses. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that it is working on a new LinkedIn Premium Company Page subscription, which -- for fees that appear to be as steep as $99/month -- will include AI to write content and new tools to grow follower counts, among other features to raise the profiles of the company using them. The move is significant because it underscores how Microsoft-owned LinkedIn continues to diversify its business model -- while also trying to make itself more useful overall.
Verlander has not pitched for the Astros this season due to shoulder inflammation.
There are more affordable EV options than ever before. Here are the cheapest electric cars on sale in 2024.
Chime is a San Francisco-based fintech company offering a handful of low-cost online banking products and services. Read our review of Chime Bank to find out if it’s the right place for your money.
Sony's naming scheme for audio and TV products is a massive headache, but the company has taken the first steps to fix that.
Palo Alto Networks urged companies this week to patch against a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in one of its widely used security products after malicious hackers began exploiting the bug to break into corporate networks. The vulnerability is officially known as CVE-2024-3400 and was found in the newer versions of the PAN-OS software that runs on Palo Alto's GlobalProtect firewall products. Because the vulnerability allows hackers to gain complete control of an affected firewall over the internet without authentication, Palo Alto gave the bug a maximum severity rating.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
Ford recalled the popular pickup and SUV for an issue that could cause a loss of drive power and 12-volt accessory failure.
BMW is offering significant rebates on its electric models through April, though some are still quite pricey.
Since then, Tesla ads have showed up in places like Google search results and on YouTube. Tesla also paid X around $50,000 in 2023 and $30,000 through February 2024 for "commercial, consulting and support agreements."
Business banking startup Mercury, founded in 2017, is now launching a consumer banking product. Mercury today serves more than 100,000 businesses, many of which are startups, via its B2B practice. The expansion is a natural move for the company and one that has been in the works for a couple of years, according to Immad Akhund, Mercury’s co-founder and CEO.