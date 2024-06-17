I-TEAM: Crackdown coming on busy local highway

[In the video player above: I-Team: Justice in local wrong-way driver crashes]

(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a new safety crackdown is coming to a busy local highway used by many drivers, every day, going in and out of Cleveland.

Signs have started going up on the eastern section of the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway.

One sign eastbound at East 55th announces a Safety Corridor and states “NEXT 8 MILES ZERO TOLERANCE.”

Another new sign is set up to display the number of days since the last major accident.

The I-Team reached out to both, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation. Neither agency is answering questions before an announcement, which is expected “in a few weeks.”

FOX 8 has reported on many serious, even deadly, accidents on the Shoreway. Including I-Team reports on those caused by wrong-way drivers.

The I-Team will follow up on the new ‘Safety Corridor’ as indicated by the new signs.

In the meantime, ODOT is also in the process of creating a wrong-way driver corridor in and around Cleveland, with sensors on ramps to help alert police to traffic going the wrong way.

Some of those ramps include entrances to the Shoreway.

The wrong-way corridor project is expected to be finished by the fall.

