Team Canada Deserves A Podium Spot For This Olympic Bus Sing-Along

Canadian athletes at the Winter Olympics have gone viral for belting out a classic Celine Dion song on a team bus.

Skier Mikael Kingsbury, who scooped a gold medal in the men’s moguls event in Pyeongchang, shared the clip of his teammates singing along to “My Heart Will Go On” to Twitter on Friday:

Dion has yet to comment on the video, but it has captured the attention of thousands of people online:

Omg I'm CACKLING this is the most Canadian thing https://t.co/4yHZL87L1x — Twig!!! on OLYMPICS (@Amadis) February 23, 2018

I'm bleeding maple syrup from this. — Alex Katayama (@vexedalex) February 23, 2018

You guys are incredible! pic.twitter.com/2bqWtRJrE3 — Erik McKee (@YYCRed) February 23, 2018

I need more than 19 seconds of this — SA (@allfallible) February 24, 2018

I can’t stop watching this! ️️️️athletes. You guys are amazing. We are so proud of you all!! Canadian Olympic Choir! — BrownieBR (@phylis_brown) February 23, 2018

I want to be on that bus. Lol — Jennifer Cochrane (@JenCochrane) February 23, 2018

Bus driver is thinking 'must put Titanic out of my mind'. https://t.co/Qnw3FMMj6E — Ken McKenzo (@Kenz0s) February 23, 2018