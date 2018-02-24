Team Canada Deserves A Podium Spot For This Olympic Bus Sing-Along

Canadian athletes at the Winter Olympics have gone viral for belting out a classic Celine Dion song on a team bus.
Skier Mikael Kingsbury, who scooped a gold medal in the men’s moguls event in Pyeongchang, shared the clip of his teammates singing along to “My Heart Will Go On” to Twitter on Friday:
Hey @celinedion this is @TeamCanada#Oneteampic.twitter.com/M6iovnumGq— Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) February 23, 2018
Dion has yet to comment on the video, but it has captured the attention of thousands of people online:
Omg I'm CACKLING this is the most Canadian thing https://t.co/4yHZL87L1x— Twig!!! on OLYMPICS (@Amadis) February 23, 2018
I'm bleeding maple syrup from this.— Alex Katayama (@vexedalex) February 23, 2018
February 23, 2018
You guys are incredible! pic.twitter.com/2bqWtRJrE3— Erik McKee (@YYCRed) February 23, 2018
I need more than 19 seconds of this— SA (@allfallible) February 24, 2018
I can’t stop watching this! ️️️️athletes. You guys are amazing. We are so proud of you all!! Canadian Olympic Choir!— BrownieBR (@phylis_brown) February 23, 2018
February 24, 2018
I want to be on that bus. Lol— Jennifer Cochrane (@JenCochrane) February 23, 2018
Bus driver is thinking 'must put Titanic out of my mind'. https://t.co/Qnw3FMMj6E— Ken McKenzo (@Kenz0s) February 23, 2018
February 23, 2018
THIS IS #Olympics magic!! https://t.co/7jKGRPghQY— Barb ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@barb_hill) February 23, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.