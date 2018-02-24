    Team Canada Deserves A Podium Spot For This Olympic Bus Sing-Along

    Lee Moran
    Canadian athletes at the Winter Olympics have gone viral for belting out a classic Celine Dion song on a team bus.

    Skier Mikael Kingsbury, who scooped a gold medal in the men’s moguls event in Pyeongchang, shared the clip of his teammates singing along to “My Heart Will Go On” to Twitter on Friday:

    Dion has yet to comment on the video, but it has captured the attention of thousands of people online:

