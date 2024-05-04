Team from Blue Mountain takes top prize at 40th Annual Schuylkill County Envirothon

On Wednesday, 29 teams of school students from around Schuylkill County met at the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds and Environmental Education Center in Summit Station to test their environmental knowledge in the 40th Annual Schuylkill County Envirothon, with Blue Mountain High School taking the top prize.

Patrick M. “Porcupine Pat” McKinney, coordinator of the Environmental Education Center, said in a release that the event, organized by the Schuylkill Conservation District and sponsored by the Schuylkill County Municipal Authority, is designed to increase student’s awareness of interrelationships that exists in the world.

“Water quality and water conservation are issues that are of prime importance for both the authority and the conservation district,” said McKinney, the event’s organizer. “The event is made possible through the cooperative efforts of many Schuylkill County conservation agencies.”

Local representatives of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Fish & Boat Commission, Bureau of Forestry, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Chesapeake Bay Program, Department of Environmental Protection and the Schuylkill Conservation District provided technical assistance, according to the release.

The Envirothon revolves around five environmental subjects: aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife and a current environmental issue, which was “Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future.”

Three tiers of competition are held for elementary, middle school and high school students.

In addition to Blue Mountain, the following school districts participated: Saint Clair, Assumption BVM, Pine Grove, Gillingham Charter School, Minersville, Nativity BVM, North Schuylkill, St. Nicholas, Tamaqua, Tri-Valley and Williams Valley.

The winners of the 2024 event are as follows:

Grades 9-12

First place: Blue Mountain High School.

Second place: Pine Grove Area High School.

Third place: Gillingham Charter School.

Fourth place: Pine Grove Area High School.

Fifth place: Nativity BVM.

Grades 6-8

First place: Blue Mountain Middle School.

Second place: Pine Grove Area Middle School.

Third place: Blue Mountain Middle School.

Fourth place: Pine Grove Middle School.

Fifth place: North Schuylkill Elementary.

Grades 4-5

First place: Blue Mountain East.

Second place: Blue Mountain Elementary West.

Third place (tie): North Schuylkill Elementary and Pine Grove Elementary.

Fourth place: Saint Clair Area.

Fifth place: Pine Grove Elementary.

The winning team of the high school competition, Blue Mountain, will represent Schuylkill County at the state competition to be held later in May. The state winner then travels to the national competition this summer.