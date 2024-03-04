Teachers skip class after student charged with threatening NC school with violence

Over a dozen teachers will not be in class today at McDougle Middle School in Carrboro following a threat made by a student last week, according to district emails.

The incident, in which a student threatened the school in front of a teacher, was reported to the Carrboro Police Department on Feb. 26. Police filed a juvenile petition two days later on Wednesday, which is the process by which children ages 10 to 18 are charged with a crime.

The student has been charged with threats of mass violence on an educational property, a police spokesman said. McDougle Middle School Principal Christopher Horne told parents in an email Tuesday that there were no weapons involved.

The school is also taking “appropriate consequences as outlined in our CHCCS Community Code of Character, Conduct and Support,” including addressing the allegations with the student and their family, he said in the email.

The district’s student code says students can be expelled or placed on long-term suspension for “serious violations that threaten to substantially disrupt the education environment” or that threaten the safety of students, staff and visitors.

The district and the police department have declined to talk about specific details, citing the student’s age. Horne urged parents to talk with their children about “the expectations for behavior and respectful, responsible communication” at school.

On Sunday night, Horne emailed McDougle Middle School parents again to let them know 15 staff members would be out Monday, because of the incident. Some of the teachers already planned to be out, he said, but others had notified the school since Friday.

Substitute teachers are helping to cover the vacancies, Horne said.

The school resource officer for McDougle Elementary and Middle schools is working with the administration to help with the situation, Horne said in his message Sunday.

“I would like to offer my assurance that a thorough safety plan is in place, reviewed and vetted by district administration, to ensure that all students and staff have a safe and enjoyable day at school,” he said.