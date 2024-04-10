New Teachers Retirement Association State board selects new representative

Apr. 9—The Teachers Retirement Association State Board of Trustees, the organization that oversees the pensions for retired educators, has appointed Mary Broderick to represent over 70,000 retired educators in the state of Minnesota.

Broderick replaces Marti Zinns, a longtime voice for public pensions and retired educators on the board.

Broderick is a retired special education teacher for 41 years from the St. Cloud School District. Previously, she served on the TRA Board of Trustees as an active representative from 2007-2019.

She retired from teaching in 2018.

Broderick hopes to use her knowledge and experience to improve pensions for retired teachers across Minnesota.

Broderick's start date was Jan. 2 and her term expires on June 30, 2025.