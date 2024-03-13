Teachers, parents voice concerns about layoffs in Hamburg school district

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg has been a rallying point for teachers and parents who are upset, saying the district laid off more than a dozen teachers and aides late last week.

Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting at Armor Elementary was packed with hundreds of students parents and Members of the Hamburg teachers’ union. All have been distraught the last few days following the layoffs. Tuesday’s board meeting allowed school superintendent Michael Cornell to address those concerns.

“There is an overestimating of our revenues underestimating of our expenses so once we dug into that and understood it, we started to work really hard to make sure reverse, so that where we are today is result of that,” Cornell said.

The district says that federal COVID relief and the districts cash reserves were previously used to support staffing. That money has since dried up, leading to 16 teachers and aides to be let go. Cornell also confirmed the district will not fill the positions of seven teachers who will be retiring this year. That’s 23 empty positions that current teachers and parents feel will impact programs and class sizes.

“Any time that individuals are cut from a school it impacts more than just our students. It impacts our whole entire community,” Hamburg parent and PTSA member Jennifer Garrigan said.

It’s a situation Cornell says is very unfortunate. While alternatives were discussed, he says this was the only way forward.

“At this point is difficult to imagine something else happening that would cause the budget situation,” Cornell said. “We have right now to change substantially if you had cash balanced to dedicate to the budget and recurring way you could do that, but no district is really taking their savings account and funding recurring expenses with their savings account and that would be the only other way but that’s yeah we don’t have that available to us nor do we have the COVID money available to us.”

The Hamburg teachers’ association says they will maintain a working relationship with the district but don’t accept the decision.

Our teachers and staff who work directly with our students, are most valuable assets in their contributions in and out of the classroom are critical to the community. Please preserve the scope of educational offerings that provide our students with job value and connection that we all want on a daily basis “

Cornell says these cuts are final. The school budget has not yet been approved, but looks to be in the coming weeks.

