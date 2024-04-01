Teacher's husband sues man accused of killing her in car crash

The husband of a Northern Port Huron High School teacher who died after she was in a traffic crash is suing the other driver.

Ryan Nisbett's lawsuit against Justin Simon was filed in the 31st Circuit Court in February as a criminal case against Simon for the death of 33-year-old Ashley Nisbett continues.

In the complaint filed with the lawsuit, Ryan Nisbett accuses Simon of being neglectful of the road and of driving while intoxicated before the crash. No new details are included in the complaint, which instead repeats the allegation made against Simon in the criminal case.

Ashley Nisbett died on Oct. 24 at McLaren Macomb, four days after the crash. According to court records from Simon's criminal case, Simon was driving on the morning of Oct. 20 on Lakeshore Road when he drifted into oncoming traffic and hit a semitruck. The crash caused Simon's car to spin out and hit Nisbett's car.

The death was a shock to the Blue Water Area, where Ashley Nisbett was known for the support she gave to her students.

Simon was charged with driving while intoxicated causing death. According to court records, he admitted to drinking before the crash after the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office found multiple open containers of alcoholic beverages in his car.

A trial in the criminal case has tentatively been scheduled for Sept. 10. Simon's attorneys recently received court approval to examine Ashley Nisbett's medical records from her hospitalization after they argued that, because Ashley Nisbett died four days after the crash, there's a possibility her a review of her treatment may find facts that mitigate Simon's culpability in the case.

Ryan Nisbett is also suing Meemic Insurance Company, an insurance provider for teachers in Michigan, arguing the insurance company has not helped with the expenses that arose from Ashley Nisbett's death.

Simon's attorney did not respond to a request for comment on the case. Meemic Insurance company also did not respond to a request for comment. No court dates have been set or responses issued by either defendant.

