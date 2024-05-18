Teacher of the Week: Kristina Lange

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Kristina Lange, an English and theatre teacher at Water Valley High School, is celebrated for her unwavering dedication to her students, whom she constantly inspires and encourages.

Lange’s teaching philosophy centers on resilience and positivity. “My wise words would be that you can do hard things. it doesn’t matter how hard it gets, you can do it. And to always try to find that silver lining because it is there, you just don’t always see it in the muck, but I promise you it is there.

Her commitment to nurturing the potential of her students goes beyond academics. Lange’s influence extends to instilling confidence and resilience, empowering her students to navigate life’s challenges with grace.

Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Concho Educators Federal Credit Union. If you know a teacher who you think should be considered for our Teacher of the Week, fill out the nomination form and let us know why they deserve special recognition.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.