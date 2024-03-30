Teacher of the Week: Brittany Homer

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage)—Brittany Homer, who teaches 4th grade at Eldorado Elementary School, is The Concho Valley Homepage Teacher of the Week for Friday, March 29th.

Homer is described as someone who takes her time with each student to help him or her find their way, and we hear her students live spending time with her.

“It feels amazing to win. I mean, these kids are the reason I get up in the morning and come to work every day,” said Homer. “It’s the best, hardest job in the world, but I absolutely love it, and I appreciate this honor so much.”

Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Concho Educators Federal Credit Union. If you know a teacher who you think should be considered for our Teacher of the Week, fill out the nomination form and let us know why they deserve special recognition.

