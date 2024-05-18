Teacher of the Week: Bonnie Kattner

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Bonnie Kattner, a physical education instructor at Christoval Elementary School, has been honored as the latest recipient of the “Teacher of the Week” award for her dedication to promoting health and sportsmanship among her students.

Teaching physical education at Christian schools, Kattner emphasizes the importance of maintaining good health for her students. Colleagues describe her as a joy to work with, citing her positive attitude and commitment to the well-being of her students.

Addressing her fifth-grade class, Kattner stresses the value of good sportsmanship, imparting, “To my kids, I will say something we work on every day is good sportsmanship. Always go out there and represent our community and represent yourself the best you can. Always show good sportsmanship and be kind to others.”

Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Concho Educators Federal Credit Union. If you know a teacher who you think should be considered for our Teacher of the Week, fill out the nomination form and let us know why they deserve special recognition.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.