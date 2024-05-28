Teacher Spotlight: Jessica Krueger helps students 'notice and wonder about the world around them'

RUDYARD — Jessica Krueger knew she wanted to be a teacher from a young age.

Originally from mid-Michigan, Krueger's passion for teaching was solidified when she became a student teacher for kindergarteners as a high schooler.

"I really liked children from a very early age like a lot of teachers," she said. "I worked in different classrooms in high school, which really solidified that it was something I wanted to do."

Krueger will soon be wrapping up her seventh year of teaching at Rudyard Area Schools, where she is the only dedicated science teacher for the younger students at Rudyard.

Rudyard Elementary will assign teachers to specialize in different subjects, and when Krueger arrived in Rudyard, she became the resident science teacher out of necessity.

Despite not having a particular interest in science at first, Krueger has grown to enjoy the position. She said she especially appreciates how the subject helps students advance across the board.

"First grade was what I wanted to teach, and then the more I got trained in science the more I realized how important it was and how much I wanted to make sure that kids were getting a good science education," said Krueger. "I like that science specifically teaches kids to notice and wonder about the world around them."

Elementary is a significant age for science development, Krueger said, because learning science-related skills helps students develop logic skills. It's also important at this age because students are more naturally curious about the world around them.

Over the course of the year, students learn about many different topics. For instance, the recent eclipse gave the students an excuse to learn more about space. They also learn a lot about nature and the environment, which is significant in an area like Rudyard with so much wildlife and nature nearby.

Jessica Krueger teaches science at Rudyard Elementary School.

Currently, Krueger is teaching students about animals and the ways they adapt to their environment through class pets, such as a fiddler crab. Using the class pet as an example, Krueger shows how the scientific method works in the real world and demonstrates how students can use it to their advantage.

"I'm the facilitator, I give little tidbits of knowledge here and there to keep them in the right direction or guide the questions," said Krueger. "The way science is taught now, we are much more facilitators than we are lecturers, and it's so much more natural and I find it much more closely replicates the way that kids learn naturally."

Starting next year, Krueger will begin teaching science for older students in Rudyard. To prepare for the change, she is dedicating herself to learning more about the subject.

"I'm going to teach the higher levels of science, which is something I've never done before," said Krueger. "I'm excited for something new. I've been doing this job for a long time and I think it's good for all teachers to try something new every once in a while."

Krueger is excited for her new position, and is confident in the new program. Krueger is also excited to see her former students again at an older grade level.

"I have been the science teacher for every kid who came through first grade at Rudyard," said Krueger. "So all these kids, I was all of their science teacher. So I'm really looking forward to that to get to be their science teacher again."

