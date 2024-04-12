Teacher’s sex acts with student discovered when girlfriend sees texts, Texas cops say

A teacher’s repeated sex acts with a 15-year-old student came to light when his girlfriend checked his text messages, Texas police said.

Now, 29-year-old Kayden Burbank is charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Harris County records.

McClatchy News reached out to Burbank’s attorney April 9 but did not immediately receive a response.

When Burbank’s girlfriend confronted him about the messages, he told her the texts came from one of his 15-year-old students, police said.

She told another person about what she learned, and that person reported it to the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District Police Department, an officer wrote in a criminal complaint.

The officer and a child welfare specialist spoke with the girl and learned her teacher first told her on Feb. 7 that he liked her, and he gave her his number a couple weeks later, police said in the report.

He began engaging in sex acts with her, in one instance calling her out of class to meet him in an empty classroom, police said.

She couldn’t remember the exact date that happened, but she remembered she was wearing her ROTC uniform, according to police.

On March 25, Burbank reserved a hotel room where the two engaged in sex acts, and afterwards he texted her saying they “could have just sat and held hands and it would have been worth it,” police wrote in the complaint.

The next day day, his girlfriend discovered the texts, police said.

When police spoke with the teacher, he denied having physical contact with the 15-year-old and said he took her to Popeyes for lunch and they ate in the parking lot, according to court records.

Burbank was placed on administrative leave April 2, the day after police took the report, school officials told McClatchy News. He resigned April 9 and was booked in Harris County jail the same day.

The high school is part of the Houston metropolitan area.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

