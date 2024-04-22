Teacher sent naked photos of himself to female students, Georgia cops say. He’s charged

A Georgia teacher accused of multiple child sex crimes has resigned, authorities said.

Joshua Garrett Blaxton, 35, is charged with child sexual exploitation and other offenses after he is accused of sending inappropriate texts, including nude photos, to female high school students, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said April 19.

Blaxton was a teacher and coach at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville, according to investigators. The school has 500 students enrolled in grades K3-12, its website says.

Agents began investigating April 12 after they said they were informed of accusations Blaxton sent explicit text messages to multiple students at the private school. Further investigation revealed he sought explicit photos and sex acts from at least one of the high schoolers, according to authorities.

Pinewood Christian Academy declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Blaxton was an assistant coach for the high school football team for the 2023 season and the boys track coach in 2022, according to articles on the school’s website.

He was arrested April 19 on charges of child sexual exploitation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and improper sexual contact by an employee, the GBI said.

Blaxrton remained in the Tattnall County Jail as of Monday, April 22, online records show.

Bellville is about a 60-mile drive west from downtown Savannah.

