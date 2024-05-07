Teacher, security officer at Hillsborough charter school arrested

A teacher at a Hillsborough County charter school has been arrested on charges that he had inappropriate contact with a student, while a security officer at the school also has been arrested on charges that she interfered with the investigation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

Johnathan Sheppard, 38, a teacher at Henderson Hammock Charter School, 10322 Henderson Road, is accused of inappropriately touching and texting a student.

He faces charges of lewd or lascivious molestation by an authority figure, and soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a student by an authority figure.

While investigating Sheppard, detectives learned that Theresa Cruz, 48, a security officer for Hillsborough County schools assigned to Henderson Hammock, had interfered with the school’s initial investigation “by providing Sheppard with details,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

She faces charges of obstruction and tampering with a witness.

A school district spokesperson said Cruz has been suspended without pay pending termination. Henderson Hammock did not answer a phone call seeking the employment status for Sheppard.