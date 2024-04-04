teacher salaries in central texas
teacher salaries in central texas
Preliminary local forecasts in 13 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Agility Robotics on Thursday confirmed that it has laid off a “small number” of employees. The well-funded Oregon-based firm says the job loss is part of a company-wide focus on commercialization efforts. “As part of Agility’s ongoing efforts to structure the company for success, we have parted ways with a small number of employees that were not central to core product development and commercialization,” the company wrote in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
It was initially unclear if the song would be accepted as a true “country” tune.
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Save on the footwear one educator called 'the best shoes I've ever had.'
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee introduced a legislative proposal this month that would expand the abilities of a football support staff, permitting all staff members to provide players instruction.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
Give the commissioner credit for being pliable and instituting new things. But is the league losing its identity?
Jordan Montgomery is changing sides from the 2023 World Series.
A four-day trading week will greet investors for the end of March and the finale of what's been an eventful first quarter of the year.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament continues today. Are you ready to tune in?
"The Autopian" reports that owners of kei trucks are running into more problems registering their vehicles, and an organization formed to fight back.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman make their last stop in their 2024 MLB division preview series, ending with the AL Central where they discuss the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals & the Chicago White Sox.
Gen Z is questioning the notion that salaries should be kept a secret.