Teacher pay, early education seats cut in initial Louisiana House budget proposal

Rep. Jack McFarland is the head of the Louisiana House Appropriations Committee. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

Louisiana lawmakers advanced a state budget proposal Tuesday that would cut public school teacher pay and reduce the number of early childhood education seats available next school year.



The House Appropriations Committee reduced a $2,000 pay stipend teachers received this school year to just $1,300 next year, saving the state $71 million. It also cuts $24.3 million out of early childhood education, resulting in a loss of almost 2,000 seats.



Instead, the House leadership chose to prioritize other education programs. They agreed to put $30 million toward a targeted tutoring program for kindergarten through third-graders and to allocate $25 million toward differential teacher compensation.

School districts that receive the differential money can use the funds to pay teachers more for hard-to-fill positions. The cash can be used to boost the salaries of educators in math or science or those in schools with more low-income students, for example.



Public school teacher unions were already upset that Gov. Jeff Landry and lawmakers had resisted pressure to transform the $2,000 stipend they received this year into a permanent raise. They are likely to be more upset that teachers face an actual pay cut under the initial House budget plan.



The committee was able to find money for other programs Landry had initially not funded. It restored $7 million for domestic violence shelters the governor had cut and put $3.65 million toward a summer feeding program for children, which is expected to bring back more than $70 million in federal assistance.

The Landry administration had initially said it would not participate in the summer food program in the name of low-income families having more “self-sufficiency,” but legislative leaders were never on board with the governor’s decision to turn away from the federal support. They have pushed to provide state money for that initiative.



The House budget leaders weren’t able to find funding to boost the pay for aides who assist people with disabilities. Advocates asked the state for more money to pay aides who work at night the same rate as those who work during the day.

Currently, nighttime workers receive $13 per hour while the daytime workers receive $18 per hour, which makes it hard for organizations who help people with disabilities to find night workers. Making up the difference in wages would cost the state over $10 million.



In an unusual move, the House committee has also not put any of the state’s surplus funding leftover from last year’s budget toward Louisiana’s coastal restoration efforts. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, said lawmakers decided to prioritize transportation funding over the coast in this budget cycle.



Lawmakers are likely to make several more changes to the state spending plan. The full Louisiana House and Louisiana Senate must also approve the budget before it can become law.

This is a developing story and will be updated later in the day.



