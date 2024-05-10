Teacher Loved Her Son 'More Than Anything.' Now She's Dead, and He's Charged

Karyn Lombardo was found dead in her family home on May 7

The husband of a beloved California teacher who was killed in her family home has spoken out about her love for her son, who is now charged with killing her.

Karyn Lombardo, 57, was found dead in her home in Burbank on the night of May 7, the Burbank Police Department said in a press release. Police allege that her 25-year-old son, Kyle Lombardo, killed her during an “altercation.”

Karyn’s husband, Vince Lombardo, told KTLA that their son has a mental condition and that police had been called to their home previously.

“It’s a reactionary system and that’s basically what I was told,” Vince told the outlet.

The grieving husband and father went on to say that his wife had tried to help their son.

“She loved him more than anything and tried to help him,” Vince reportedly said. “All of her students love her. Coming through the system here, there were students who became teachers because of her. She’s a very magnificent person and I think if you ask anybody, I think she’s too kind and that she loves to a fault.”

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said Kyle Lombardo has been charged with one count of murder. It is not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

Burbank Unified Superintendent John Paramo said in a statement to PEOPLE that Karyn was a teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School and has been teaching in the district since 1990, when she was hired as a bilingual teacher.

"Over the course of her highly accomplished career, Ms. Lombardo touched the lives of thousands of students, parents, and colleagues, who will be mourning this loss in the days to come," Paramo said in the statement. "Her dedication, warmth, and passion for teaching touched many students and colleagues' lives. Her profound impact and loss on this community will be deeply felt throughout the City of Burbank."

