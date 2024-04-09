Teacher forced prostitution on three ‘troubled’ runaway students, Texas cops say

A teacher was arrested on child sex trafficking and prostitution-related charges involving students, Texas authorities say.

Kedria Grigsby, 42, faces three counts each of trafficking of children and compelling prostitution along with her son, 21-year-old Roger Magee, who was previously arrested, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The compelling prostitution charge is defined as when a person knowingly “causes another by force, threat, coercion or fraud to commit prostitution.” The charge can also be applied when a person causes a child to commit prostitution.

Grigsby is the cosmetology teacher at Klein Cain High School outside Houston and has been placed on administrative leave, a district spokesperson told KHOU and KPRC.

Authorities said Grigsby forced prostitution onto three reported runaways, ages 15, 16 and 17. The sheriff said Grigsby assisted her son in the alleged trafficking.

“It appears Grigsby recruited troubled juveniles from local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel,” Gonzalez said.

There have also been other teenagers who said “Grigsby was also attempting to recruit them while attending school,” according to the sheriff.

Gonzalez announced the arrest of Grigsby on Monday, April 8, and said she was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The school district said in its statement to KHOU and KPRC the allegations against Grigsby were “unsettling.”

“As soon as we were notified of this information, the district took immediate action, apprehended, and immediately placed Ms. Grigsby on administrative leave,” the district said. “Klein ISD has NO intention of allowing this individual back to Klein Cain or any Klein ISD school, and we will report to all appropriate agencies at the conclusion of the investigation.”

