Teacher Who Appeared on “Good Morning America” After Sweet Video Learns Fate for Repeated Sex Abuse of Minor

Heather Hare, 33, met the underage student on the first day of school, where Hare taught family consumer science classes

An Arkansas high school teacher who appeared on Good Morning America four years ago after her students made her a sweet video will go to federal prison after she repeatedly sexually abused a child.

On Wednesday, May 15, Heather Hare, 33, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of unlawful sexual activity, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. The judge also sentenced Hare to serve a lifetime of supervised release.

An investigation revealed Hare had a sexual relationship with a senior student at Bryant High School, where Hare taught family consumer science classes, per the release.

“Hare engaged in sexual activity between 20 to 30 times throughout the 2021-2022 school term, including multiple times at her Conway residence, in her vehicle, and in her classroom and parking lots at Bryant High School,” the release states.

Authorities said Hare met the minor on the first day of their senior year and began one-on-one counseling sessions with the victim, eventually giving them her personal phone number and primarily messaging them on social media, including Instagram and Snapchat. She also reportedly told the victim that she had dreamed of them having sex and gave them her home address.

Additionally, investigators said Hare had sex with the minor while she was chaperoning a school field trip to Washington, D.C. in April 2022, according to the release. The charge Hare pleaded guilty to in January is related to this incident.

In exchange for her guilty plea, a second charge of interstate/foreign travel for prostitution/sexual activity by coercion was dropped, per the release. Hare was arrested in August 2023.

Prior to meeting the victim, Hare appeared on Good Morning America in 2020 after a group of her students made her a heartfelt farewell video after her consumer science class was halted amid distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, PEOPLE previously reported.

“Teachers who have sex with their minor students should take note of today’s sentence for Ms. Hare which reflects the consequences of abusing her position of trust and taking advantage of the vulnerability of this minor to repeatedly engage in unlawful sexual activity,” Jonathan D. Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said in the release.

“Our office will continue to hold accountable those who are in a position of trust that target children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, as evidenced by Judge Rudofsky sentencing Ms. Hare to 13 years in federal prison," Ross added.



If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



