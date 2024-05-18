Teacher’s aide arrested after handing ‘love letter’ to 10-year-old student

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teacher’s aide was arrested and charged after handing a love letter to a 10-year-old student in the Bronx, authorities said.

The school aide allegedly gave the letter to the student at school on Friday, confessing his love for her, News12 reported. The incident happened at P.S. 481, also known as the Steam Bridge School, according to reports.

Estevan Hamilton, 23, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the first degree, according to the NYPD.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

