Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Boy Allegedly 'Laughed' When He Mentioned His Age: 'Oh, Shut Up'

Rebecca Joynes is facing trial on several counts of sexual activity with a child and doing so as a person in a position of trust

ANL/Shutterstock Rebecca Joynes

A U.K. teacher allegedly laughed off the concerns of a boy she's accused of abusing when the teen told her he was too young to drive to her house, where the abuse is alleged to have taken place, a British court learned.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is being tried on several counts of sexual activity with a child and doing so as a person in a position of trust in Manchester, England, BBC, the Manchester Evening News and The Times report.

Joynes, a math teacher, allegedly told the 15-year-old boy, “Oh shut up!” when he said he was not old enough to drive them from their school to her home, according to testimonies shared in court, per The Times and BBC.

Joynes is being accused of sexually abusing two underage boys — referred to as “Boy A” and “Boy B” in the trial — who authorities say she met while teaching at their school, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Boy A” told authorities that Joynes bought him a designer bag worth £345 ($432) before allegedly sexually abusing him, per the BBC, the Manchester Evening News and local radio channel LBC.

Manchester authorities have also accused Joynes of getting pregnant with the baby of “Boy B,” per the BBC, the Manchester Evening News, LBC and The Times.

Joynes allegedly got pregnant while she was out on bail from abusing “Boy A,” a jury heard, per the BBC and The Times.

Joynes denies the accusations, per the outlets.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.