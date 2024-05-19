Teacher accused of molesting girl when she was 4 arrested. Sacramento deputies seek more victims

A special education teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting a girl when she was 4 years old, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday they are looking for potentially more victims.

The victim, now a teenager, told her mother Friday that when she was 4, a man “close to the family” had sexually abused her. The mother called the Sheriff’s Office, which tasked Child Abuse Bureau detectives with investigating the claim.

Detectives interviewed the girl and her mother, who identified Jason Bradley Prater, 49, as the man who had molested her, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives made contact with Prater, who “made some admissions and confirmed significant parts of the girl’s statement,” the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies in their release did not specify when the abuse took place or give other details about the incidents.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, a woman called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to report that she just found out her teenage daughter had been sexually abused when the girl was four years old. The suspect was a man… pic.twitter.com/ZzOugWb3iH — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) May 19, 2024

Following the interview, the deputies arrested Prater on suspicion of three felony counts in connection with the allegations, including two counts of performing oral sex with a child under 10 years old.

Prater is being held on $2.1 million bail in Sacramento County Main Jail and is expected to be arranged Tuesday.

Now, detectives are looking for other potential victims after learning that Prater was a special education teacher at Options for Youth Charter School in Sacramento, an education specialist at John Adams Academy in Roseville and a martial arts instructor for children in the Roseville area. Detectives said they were not able to determine if he was affiliated with a particular studio.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information about Prater or potential additional victims of sexual abuse to call detectives at 916-874-5191 or by emailing childabuse@sacsheriff.com.