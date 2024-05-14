Teacher accused of child porn possession took pictures on school grounds, TX cops say

A high school teacher was arrested when an investigation uncovered a trove of child sexual abuse images in his home, Texas authorities said.

Constables went to the home of James Paul Stone on Monday, May 13, following an investigation from the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Internet Crimes Against Children division, according to a news release.

There, constables found thousands of child pornography images, the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 said. Stone is listed as a social studies teacher at Obra D. Tompkins High School in Katy.

Stone admitted to taking some of the pictures the constables discovered, authorities said.

“These images do include images he admitted to taking while on school grounds, at beaches and local swimming pools around the Katy area,” the constable’soffice said.

He was arrested and charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession, authorities said in the news release.

In a statement to KRIV, Katy Independent School District said Stone “will not return to the school.”

“The district takes this type of incident very seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement,” the statement read. “In Katy ISD, providing a safe and secure learning environment is and will continue to be our top priority and we will always act swiftly when that is compromised.”

Stone is reportedly the husband of Melinda Stone, who is the principal at Taylor High School in the same district.

Melinda Stone, according to Covering Katy News, sent emails Monday to staff members and parents addressing her husband’s arrest. She said she was not aware of her husband’s alleged criminal activity.

“My family and I are deeply disappointed in his actions and thus we do not have any plans to be involved in James’ criminal proceedings as he navigates the next steps,” Melinda Stone said, according to Covering Katy News. “It is also important for me to confirm with you that I, nor any other family member, is implicated in James’ criminal activity.”

Constables said they believe there are multiple victims in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ashley Walker at 281-364-4211.

Katy is about a 30-mile drive west of Houston.

