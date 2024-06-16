TEA releases 2024 STAAR results for grades 3-8

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its Spring 2024 STAAR assessment results for grades 3-8, which showed mathematics and science performance across all grade levels declined.

TEA said in a news release that this decrease in math proficiency had not “recovered to pre-pandemic levels.”

2024 STAAR results show Texas students’ ‘steady performance’

“Results from the 2024 STAAR 3-8 assessments reveal the significant gaps in mathematics achievement across our schools. While we continue to see progress in other areas – which is a testament to the dedication and skill of our Texas educators – it’s clear that math performance is not where students need it to be for success after graduation,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath, in the release.

2024 STAAR math 3-8 results (Courtesy Texas Education Agency)

Moreover, results in the reading-language arts assessment showed proficiency for students varied across grades. Grades 3, 5 and 8 showed a decrease, with each dropping by 2%, the release said. Students in grades 4 and 6 “rose by three and four percentage points.” Furthermore,

2024 STAAR RLA 3-8 results (Courtesy Texas Education Agency)

Lastly, results showed a “percentage of students who scored on grade level in social studies held steady, mirroring results from 2023,” the release said.

2024 STAAR science and social studies 3-8 results (Courtesy Texas Education Agency)

The Spring 2024 STAAR test for high school students released earlier this month, showed mostly “steady performance” by students since the test’s redesign in 2023, according to TEA.

If parents would like to view their child’s STAAR 308 results, they can log on to the TEA family portal at TexasAssessment.gov.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.