Tea man arrested in connection with deadly shooting Monday

A 59-year-old Tea man was arrested Monday as a suspect in an aggravated assault incident that occurred before a deadly shooting Monday, according to Minnehaha County court documents.

Timothy Duwayne Overton was charged with several domestic abuse allegations, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault in an attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm and simple assault in an attempt to recklessly and intentionally cause bodily injury.

At 11:40 a.m. Monday, the Tea Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 2200 block of North Carla Avenue in Tea, according to a post on the Tea Police Department's Facebook page.

An adult male with a gunshot wound was found when police arrived. The victim was treated for his injuries before he ultimately succumbed to them on the scene.

The Tea Police Department arrested Overton for aggravated assault that occurred before the shooting, and then moved him to the Minnehaha County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Overton is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

No more details are being released at this time as the investigation continues, according to the Tea Police Department information release on its Facebook page. Anyone with information is to contact the Tea Police Department.

The Tea Police Department was assisted by the Turner County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Game Fish & Parks, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Tea Volunteer Fire Department and Patient Care.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Tea man tied to deadly Monday shooting arrested