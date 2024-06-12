TEA awards over $290 million in Teacher Incentive Allotments

Jun. 11—AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Tuesday announced over $290 million in Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) funds has been awarded for nearly 25,000 designated Texas teachers during the 2023-24 school year. These educators make up some of Texas' best, and they work to improve student growth and success in their classrooms.

Ector County ISD is one of the districts that offers Teacher Incentive Allotments.

A total 481 school systems participated in the program during the 2023-24 school year, with 306 fully approved to award teacher designations. A total of 542 school systems employ a designated teacher eligible to receive TIA funds. Districts receive full approval to award teacher designations following a comprehensive application and approval process using data from classroom observations and student academic growth.

A catalyst for helping high-quality teachers remain in the classroom, TIA creates accessible pathways for teachers to earn up to six-figure salaries. A recent TEA study conducted during the 2023-24 school year showed that designated teacher retention exceeded the statewide teacher retention rate by eight percentage points, a news release said.

School systems participating in TIA determine teacher designations using data from classroom observations and student growth outcomes. Designated teachers who remain in classroom teaching positions generate annual funding for teacher compensation. Districts may include all teachers in the first year of their local designation system, or they may choose to start with a smaller number of eligible teaching assignments and expand their system over time. Next school year, approximately 600 districts will be participating in TIA.

For more information, visit www.tiatexas.org.