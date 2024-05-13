TDOT shows what a new I-55 bridge could look like on Memphis skyline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video released over the weekend shows a glimpse of what a proposed new bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis might look like.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is studying plans for a new bridge to replace the current 75-year-old bridge that carries Interstate 55 over the river.

TN, AR work together on proposed new I-55 bridge

The proposed bridge would span about one and a half miles.

TDOT presented several options for how many towers and spans the proposed bridge might have, but the options shown in the video have a similar, modern design compared to the old steel bridges that now cross between Tennessee and Arkansas.

► Video: Proposed new I-55 bridge

The current Memphis Arkansas bridge was built in 1949 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001. TDOT says it was not designed for modern interstate standards, and has narrow, 11-foot lanes with almost no shoulder.

The new bridge would have four 12-foot lanes with wide shoulders on each side.

TDOT is asking for feedback opn the bridge proposals. You can leave feedback here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.