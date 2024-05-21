TDOT: Portion of I-81 in Sullivan County closed due to motorcycle crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A portion of Interstate 81 North in Sullivan County is closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle, officials report.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay map shows heavy traffic delays near mile marker 59 on I-81.

A spokesperson for TDOT stated a medical helicopter was on the scene.

This story is currently developing. News Channel 11 has reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.

