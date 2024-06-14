TDOE shares data from 2024 TCAP following retention laws

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is sharing statewide data from the 2024 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).

This data has been collected because of the implementation of new retention laws. The law mandates that third- and fourth-grade students failing to meet specific English Language Arts (ELA) section thresholds undergo remediation or face retention.

Tennessee lawmakers vote to ease fourth-grade retention law

As of Thursday, News Channel 11 has collected data from the following school districts:

Carter County Schools:

44% of third graders earned a proficient score in ELA

45% of fourth graders earned a proficient score in ELA

Kingsport City Schools:

48.7% of third graders earned a proficient score in ELA

54.3% of fourth graders earned a proficient score in ELA

Johnson City Schools

63% of third graders earned a proficient score in ELA

68% of fourth graders earned a proficient score in ELA

The list will update as more school districts provide data.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.