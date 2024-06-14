TDOE shares data from 2024 TCAP following retention laws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is sharing statewide data from the 2024 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).
This data has been collected because of the implementation of new retention laws. The law mandates that third- and fourth-grade students failing to meet specific English Language Arts (ELA) section thresholds undergo remediation or face retention.
Tennessee lawmakers vote to ease fourth-grade retention law
As of Thursday, News Channel 11 has collected data from the following school districts:
Carter County Schools:
44% of third graders earned a proficient score in ELA
45% of fourth graders earned a proficient score in ELA
Kingsport City Schools:
48.7% of third graders earned a proficient score in ELA
54.3% of fourth graders earned a proficient score in ELA
Johnson City Schools
63% of third graders earned a proficient score in ELA
68% of fourth graders earned a proficient score in ELA
The list will update as more school districts provide data.
