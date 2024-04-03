TCU says safety improvements are coming to this busy thoroughfare through campus

A portion of South University Drive that runs though the TCU campus could be getting some upgrades this summer.

TCU announced it plans to work with the city to update the traffic signal and improve the cross walks between West Berry Street and West Cantey Street.

Currently there four cross walks pedestrians can use to traverse South University Drive. Only one of them protected by a traffic signal.

The other three have signs indicating cars should stop for pedestrians, but vehicles regularly speed through, leaving students and others to either wait or try their luck dodging traffic.

“While we may experience some inconveniences along the way, the final result of this much-needed project will improve safety for both vehicles and pedestrians through campus and also provide additional beautification,” said TCU facilities project manager Morgan McGlothlin in the university blog post.

TCU’s announcement did not say whether the university of the city of Fort Worth will be responsible for these improvements. Representatives for the city and TCU did not immediately respond to an email from the Star-Telegram requesting comment.

Most of the work is expected to begin after the May 11 commencement. The lanes closest to the median will be closed as part of the first phase. The outside lanes will be closed after work on the inside lanes is complete, according to the blog post.

TCU plans to get most of the work done over the summer to minimize disruptions in the fall. It plans to post updates about road closures on its parking and transportation website.

The university has been trying to address issues with pedestrians crossing South University Drive since at least 2012. It hired a traffic engineering firm, stationed traffic officers at crosswalks during class changes and sent an email to students encouraging them to obey traffic laws.

In 2019, the university floated ideas of raising the cross walks and adding pedestrian refuge islands. TCU’s announcement did not detail what these new improvements will entail.