TCU Horned Frogs vs. Utah State Aggies: TV, tipoff, time, station, streaming

The Horned Frogs will have a primetime slot against Utah State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

TCU is seeking to win a game in the tournament for the third straight season while the Aggies are aiming to break a 22-year winless drought in the NCAA Tournament.

One of these teams will achieve history and likely face No. 1 seed Purdue in the second round for the right to make it to the Sweet Sixteen.

Here’s how to watch TCU’s NCAA Tournament matchup against Utah State:

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 9-9) vs. Utah State Aggies (27-6, 14-4)

When: March 22 at 8:55 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: TBS

Radio: WBAP Radio with Riff Ram, Varsity and Tune-In apps

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app (free)

Line: TCU opened as a -3.5 point favorite

Last meeting: TCU lost 84-59 to Utah State on Dec. 29, 1982