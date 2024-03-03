TCSO inmate dies in custody, officials say

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate was found unresponsive in his unit Thursday and later died Friday morning.

According to TCSO, the inmate was identified as 30-year-old Jeffrey Pope.

TCSO said staff performed CPR on Pope until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and took over. Pope was then taken to the hospital where he later died, according to TCSO.

Officials said Pope was booked into the facility Feb. 21 on a charge of assault/family violence.

TCSO said an investigation was underway.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday, and the final report was pending, according to TCSO.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.