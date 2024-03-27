TCSO arrests wanted fugitive after he allegedly made death threats to woman

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman on Tuesday.

TCSO deputies received information about a person with outstanding warrants for felony violation of probation. TCSO says the suspect, 42-year-old Deshawn Young’s original charge was possession of weapons or drugs by prisoners.

Deputies also received information that Young was making threats to kill the caller. TCSO says deputies arrived at a residence on Old Chipley Road and met with an adult female who told law enforcement over the phone that Young was inside the residence along with a 16-year-old. The 16-year-old exited the home and met with deputies on the scene.

TCSO said the female also told deputies that she was unable to leave the home because of a medical condition. A search warrant was obtained after Young refused to come out of the residence while the female was still inside. A tactical response team with the Georgia Department of Safety was requested and Young was taken into custody by the tactical at 3:17 p.m. after entering the house.

TCSO there are additional pending charges due to the incident. WRBL will share updates when more details become available.

