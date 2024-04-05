TCPD injured officer, 'dry-Taser' case bound over

Apr. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A man who was "dry-Tasered" by police after a physical altercation with them had his case bound over to the 13th Circuit Court on Thursday.

Attorney Stephen Kane entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of his client, Ethan Jones.

Court records confirm that Jones is charged with one count of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury, two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting and obstructing arrest, one count of domestic violence, third-offense and one habitual offender count.

The injured officer has returned to full duty, according to Traverse City Police Department officials.

Jones is currently incarcerated at the Grand Traverse County Jail because of a probation violation from a previous case, according to court records.

He was taken into custody March 15 after a witness reported seeing Jones, 21, from Traverse City, chase his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend and push her to the ground.

Officers followed Jones to the corner of Washington and Eighth streets, where Jones punched one of the officers repeatedly in the face, according to TCPD Lt. Ryan Taylor. Taylor said they "dry stunned" Jones, which means they didn't deploy the cartridges out from the Taser, to get him into custody.

Jones was taken to Grand Traverse County Jail with no significant injuries, police said.

His girlfriend has refuted those claims on social media, saying that Jones never pushed her and that he suffers from an untreated mental illness.

Kane waived asked for the case to be bound over with the same charges and the same bond conditions, which stipulate that he cannot have any contact with his pregnant girlfriend.

"My understanding and some correspondence I've had from her is she might want to address the no-contact order," Kane said during Thursday's proceedings. "I think that's why she's in the courtroom."

After the hearing concluded, Jones' girlfriend asked the court if this meant that there was still a no-contact order between them.

District Court Judge Robert Cooney said there still was and to take up any additional concerns with county prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.

Jones' next court date in the 13th Circuit Court in Traverse City has not been set.