TCPalm Student of the Week Poll (May 19-24)

High school administrators from across the Treasure Coast nominate top students from their schools to be highlighted in this weekly feature. Achievements include academics, awards, honors, volunteerism and more in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Kenna Barley, senior, Sebastian River High School

Kenna is a dual-enrollment student who has demonstrated exceptional academic dedication by earning her Associate of Arts degree before graduating high school, all while maintaining straight A's. With a 4.6 weighted GPA and ranked No. 7 in her class, Kenna has proven herself as one of the top students in her cohort. Kenna plans on continuing her education at the University of Florida, with a major in computer science and minor in cybersecurity.

Deonna Davis, senior, Lincoln Park Academy

Deonna is a two-year school chorus president. As a Fort Pierce Youth Council member, she is planning the yearly Youth Empowerment event to build connections with teens and community leaders. She is the 2023 and 2024 Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year. Deonna is also the president of the Boys & Girls Club Keystone Program. She volunteers in numerous community events including chili cook offs, Fort Pierce Police Department events and annual Thanksgiving turkey drives.

Nicolas Tovar, senior, Fort Pierce Central High School

Nicolas “Nico” Tovar excels at Fort Pierce Central. Nico has a weighted grade point average of 5.52. Nico serves as Senior Class president, Beta Club president, Key Club vice president, National Honor Society secretary and SGA historian. Nico is Beta Club 2024 State Champion for digital art and engineering (team). Nico is captain of the swim and dive, cross country and track and field teams. Nico is band captain, a member of the jazz ensemble and has been recognized for his musical accomplishments.

