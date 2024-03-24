TCPalm Student of the Week poll (March 24-29)

Editor's note: Scroll down for the poll

High school administrators from across the Treasure Coast nominate top students from their schools to be highlighted in this weekly feature. Achievements include academics, awards, honors, volunteerism and more in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Kenna Barley, senior, Sebastian River High School

Kenna is a dual enrollment student, who has demonstrated exceptional academic dedication by earning her associate of arts degree before graduating high school, all while maintaining straight A's. With a 4.6 weighted GPA and ranked seventh in her class, Kenna has proven herself as one of the top students in her cohort. Kenna plans on continuing her education at the University of Florida, with a major in computer science and minor in cybersecurity

Mya Martorana, freshman, Fort Pierce Central High School

Mya exemplifies the qualities of a dedicated student and a compassionate individual, making significant contributions to both her academic pursuits and her community. With a 3.8 GPA, Mya's academic achievements speak volumes about her commitment to excellence. As a member of her cheerleading squad, Mya brings enthusiasm, teamwork, and positivity to every practice and performance. She volunteers her time at her church serving with the youth.

Kylah Tiger, senior, Lincoln Park Academy

Kylah Tiger is a senior at LPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, historian for Student Government, and a dual enrollment student at Indian River State College. She also plays three varsity sports: volleyball, soccer, and flag football. She is on the dean's list for IRSC and is also a nominee for the Florida Dairy Farmer’s Academic All-State Team. She participates in volunteer work through NHS, some events which include Adopt-a-Road and Dogs and Cats Forever Animal Shelter.

