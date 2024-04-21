TCPalm Student of the Week poll (April 21-26)

Editor's note: Scroll down for the poll

High school administrators from across the Treasure Coast nominate top students from their schools to be highlighted in this weekly feature.

Logan Kerner, senior, Jensen Beach High School

Logan is a senior at Jensen Beach High School. He has been a four-year member of the Air Force Junior ROTC program at JBHS and currently serves as the JROTC Kitty Hawk Honor Society Commander. He is also a member of the chess club and will be heading to the University of Central Florida next year to study computer science.

Nachbi Pierre, junior, Lincoln Park Academy

Nachbi is an ambitious leader; a knowledge seeker with an attuned mature personality who exemplifies integrity . Nachbi has immerse interest in Research studies from Computer Science to Neuroscience and Psychology. He has participated in several STEM research projects such as Research on Genomics and Keratin protein functions and Thermoelectricity. As a current junior, he is working on independent research projects to create a brain computer.

Conrad Sylvester, senior, Sebastian River High School

Conrad is an IB Diploma candidate, has qualified three times for All-State Choir, is the treasurer of NHS, an AP Scholar, and captains three Esports teams. Conrad loves to volunteer, especially at Fellsmere Elementary School, where he mentors and tutors at-risk students. Because of his accomplishments, Conrad has earned a full scholarship to Haverford College through QuestBridge.

