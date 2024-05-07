TCPalm hires attorney, challenges Sheriff Keith Pearson over records, First Amendment rights

Receiving records from public agencies shouldn’t be difficult. It shouldn’t take weeks or months to fulfill simple public records requests.

It also should be standard practice for a public agency to communicate about — or at least acknowledge — a public records request in a timely manner. This is especially true after multiple follow-up attempts.

Public officials are public servants and should want to do everything they can to provide documents when requested under Florida law.

That isn’t the case with recently appointed Sheriff Keith Pearson and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s why today, TCPalm / Treasure Coast Newspapers — including the St. Lucie News Tribune and its parent company Gannett — had no other recourse but to hire an attorney to serve a formal pre-suit notice challenging the Sheriff’s Office over First Amendment issues and multiple public records requests our journalists have filed on behalf of St. Lucie County residents. These records go back to when Pearson took office in December.

The Sheriff’s Office now has a choice: It can fulfill these documented records requests or explain its failure in court.

We did not make this unprecedented decision lightly. In fact, we did everything we could to avoid it. This includes dozens — if not hundreds — of phone calls, emails, text messages and in-person requests for Pearson and his staff to communicate public safety information and provide records over the last five months.

In January, I personally sent two emails to Pearson and his public information officer Tonya Woodworth asking for a meeting to discuss the lack of information and communication from the Sheriff’s Office. They both at least read the second one, as an automated read receipt was acknowledged.

To this day, neither responded. Several public records requests have gone unfulfilled and some have not even been acknowledged.

So much for professionalism.

In its pre-suit letter, TCPalm outlined how the Sheriff's Office's interactions constitute an unlawful delay in producing records, which violates Florida's Public Records Act.

Under state statutes, the Sheriff's Office has five business days to produce the outstanding records. If it doesn't, TCPalm can file a lawsuit and seek recovery for attorney's fees.

Records requested

TCPalm journalists haven’t asked for complex public records. Most are about routine public safety incidents and crimes the Sheriff’s Office has investigated but failed to publicly release some or all of the information.

This is information former longtime Sheriff Ken Mascara’s administration proactively released to the public promptly without having to go through the formal and sometimes lengthy public records request workflow.

Mascara, who abruptly retired the same day DeSantis appointed Pearson, prioritized providing his constituents, via the media and social channels, timely and factual information on public safety incidents so the community rumor mill wouldn’t churn out of control. That’s how most other law enforcement agencies in St. Lucie County, across the Treasure Coast and beyond handle important information.

St. Lucie residents are not receiving timely information from Pearson and his administration.

We don’t know what or why it changed under Pearson.

He won’t speak publicly about it. The sheriff’s public information officer, Woodworth, is the same from Mascara to Pearson. She used to provide some information when requested. Under Pearson, she doesn’t even respond to most requests like she did routinely under Mascara.

When asked why during two separate press conferences, Pearson wouldn't answer.

This shows his character or lack thereof.

Perhaps Pearson has directed his command staff and beyond not to engage with TCPalm and possibly other media, hindering the media's ability to provide important information to the masses.

TCPalm submitted a public records request to find out. However, to date, we have not received any records.

Maybe Pearson is concerned about one particular public records request TCPalm made after Gov. Ron DeSantis mysteriously appointed him to be the sheriff. Shortly after this request, and some tough questions were posed to them, Pearson and Woodworth stopped communicating with our news organization.

Florida has laws, specifically Chapter 119 of the state statutes, about the government agencies' duties to fulfill public records requests.

Reporter Will Greenlee requested records — emails, letters, text messages and any written communications — between Mascara and Pearson between October and December. These records may shed light on Mascara's peculiar retirement and Pearson's same-day appointment.

No response.

Greenlee asked three separate times via email without even an acknowledgment.

Public loses

There are consequences to public officials’ actions or lack thereof.

In this silly game Pearson is playing, the public is losing. It’s very concerning to have a sheriff whose appointment is shrouded in mystery and who won’t answer even basic questions to help residents better understand what’s happening in St. Lucie County.

If he can’t respond to and fulfill basic requests, how can he manage a crisis? The short answer is he won’t be able to — at least not well. And many residents may be left in the dark about crucial information.

TCPalm may have the resources and guts to take on the top cop here, regardless of the expected retribution and repercussions it may cause, but not every resident or business does.

We are doing this for every St. Lucie resident because it’s the right thing to do, as the conduit between the government and residents who may not have the time to get public safety information in a timely manner. We have done it for over a century.

This news organization will not stand for public officials — especially the top law enforcement officer in St. Lucie County, who is supposed to enforce the laws — ignoring the law.

If Pearson forces us to sue, again the public loses.

Adam Neal, executive editor, TCPalm / Treasure Coast Newspapers

Unfortunately, what will happen when we win is the Sheriff’s Office — i.e. your tax dollars — will have to pay our attorney's fees. That’s not right and still could be avoided if Pearson simply follows public records law.

Pearson has no excuse for his and his agency’s actions.

St. Lucie deputies deserve better. St. Lucie County residents deserve better.

Adam L. Neal is the executive editor and news director of TCPalm.com and Treasure Coast Newspapers, including the Indian River Press Journal, St. Lucie News Tribune and Stuart News. Connect with him on social media via @TCPalmAdamNeal.

